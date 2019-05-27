Nvidia announces RTX Studio laptops aimed at creators

Nvidia has kicked off Computex Taipei by launching a new software-hardware initiative aimed at creators, along with an extensive lineup of laptops to support it. Nvidia Studio is a collection of APIs, SDKs, and drivers for Nvidia RTX GPUs designed to boost performance and efficiency in creative software.

Nvidia says its Studio Drivers, which are being renamed from the existing Creator-Ready Drivers, are tested against software from the likes of Adobe, Epic, Autodesk, Unity, and Blackmagic Design. App developers can make use of CUDA-X AI software for automation of certain tasks like image upscaling or video color matching.

17 laptops from 7 manufacturers

Seven PC manufacturers will be announcing 17 RTX Studio-branded laptops between them at Computex this week, including offerings from Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, MSI, and Razer. The laptops will have options for RTX 2080, 2070, and 2060 GPUs as well as Quadro 5000, 4000, and 3000 models from Nvidia’s workstation range.

Nvidia claims that in its testing, an unnamed RTX Studio laptop with a Core i7 CPU and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU was seven times faster than a top-end MacBook Pro with a Core i9 and AMD’s Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics in apps like Maya and RedCine-X Pro.

We’re on the ground at Computex and should be able to bring you specifics on each of these RTX Studio laptops soon. Nvidia says pricing will start from $1,599 and the first models will be available in June.