Asus unveils leather and gold laptop to celebrate its 30-year anniversary

Asus is celebrating its 30-year anniversary with a special edition laptop. The Asus ZenBook Edition 30 includes a white leather lid cover and an 18-karat rose gold logo that looks a lot like Star Trek’s starfleet insignia. Asus hasn’t gone full leather like HP’s leather Folio tablet / laptop hybrid, but that does mean this latest ZenBook is a traditional laptop through and through.

“Every piece of genuine leather is hand selected,” explains Asus chairman Jonney Shih. “Each panel cover is maticulously sewed by a master tailor.” Asus is also supplying special accessories for this leather laptop, including a pearl white mouse and leather sleeve. This isn’t the first time Asus has experimented with leather on laptops, though. Asus first launched its leather-clad S6F laptop in 2006 with the lid and palm rests both covered in leather.

Inside the ZenBook Edition 30 there’s Intel’s 8th Gen Core i7 processor, Nvidia’s GeForce MX250 discrete graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and PCIe SSD storage. This 13-inch laptop also has Asus’ bezel-free display with a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. Asus is also including its ScreenPad, that puts a screen in the trackpad.

Asus hasn’t revealed pricing or a release date yet, but given the company is pitching this as premium and it’s limited edition, this is not going to be a cheap 13-inch laptop.