HyperX announces Cloud Alpha S gaming headset with virtual 7.1 surround

HyperX has announced a follow-up to its popular Cloud Alpha gaming headset. The new version is called the Cloud Alpha S and adds 7.1 virtual surround sound through a wired audio control box that’s similar to some of HyperX’s other headsets. The box also comes with individual volume controls for chat and game audio.

The headphones have essentially the same comfortable design and use the same audio hardware as the previous model, including the dual chamber drivers, but HyperX says they’ve been tuned slightly for better sound. There’s also a chunky new bass slider on the rear that allows you to adjust the low end on the fly.

Here’s the bass slider:

And here’s the audio control box:

HyperX will put the Cloud Alpha S on sale in September for $129.99.