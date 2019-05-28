All the RTX Studio laptops Nvidia announced this week

Nvidia’s new RTX Studio initiative is a range of laptops with a combination of software and hardware that’s optimized for popular creative applications from the likes of Adobe, Epic, Autodesk, and Unity. Along with the software, which includes new Studio drivers that the company first introduced back in March, Nvidia has also announced 17 RTX Studio laptops from six hardware partners: Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, MSI, and Razer.

Many of the new laptops have a lot in common due to the requirements of the Studio RTX program. This mandates that they need to be equipped with an Intel Core i7 (H-series) or higher and the equivalent of an RTX 2060 or Quadro RTX 3000 or higher. However, there are a few standout features in the range, such as the 120Hz 4K display on the Razer Blade Pro 17 Studio Edition or the dual-screen design of the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo and HP Omen X 2S.

Here’s a brief summary of every RTX Studio laptop announced so far:

Acer

Acer announced two Studio laptops as part of the initiative — the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 9 — two laptops based on existing models that were announced last month. The ConceptD 7 is powered by up to an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 and 9th Gen Intel Core i7, and it has a 15.6-inch 4K IPS display. We don’t have full details yet of the RTX Studio version of the ConceptD 9, but it’s likely to be similar to the model announced last month, which featured a transforming 17.3-inch 4K display.

Asus

Asus has three Studio laptops. There’s the StudioBook S 700G3T and W500, which will both support Nvidia’s new mobile Quadro GPUs, as well as the ZenBook Pro Duo. In the latter, the “Duo” refers to its dual screens: there’s a 16:9 4K OLED panel up top and a 32:9 IPS display above the keyboard that can be used as either a control panel or extended monitor. Internally, it supports up to an eight-core Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU.

Dell

Dell has just a single Studio laptop, but the Alienware m15 Creators Edition comes in a number of different configurations that include both RTX 2080 and RTX 2060 GPUs and up to an eight-core 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9980HK. The standard Alienware m15 also includes a range of different refresh rates and resolutions for its 15.6-inch display, including HD panels with either 60Hz or 240Hz refresh rates, all the way up to a 4K OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate (although it’s unclear which of these will be available on the Creators Edition model, specifically).

Gigabyte

The Aero 17 and Aero 15 from Gigabyte both come with up to an Nvidia RTX 2080 and up to an Intel Core i9-9980H. Unsurprisingly, given their names, the big difference between the two laptops is their screen sizes. The Aero 17 is equipped with a 17.3-inch display, while the Aero 15’s display is a little smaller at 15.6 inches. Both can be configured with either a 4K display or a high refresh rate HD display. The Aero 15 will be available in June, while the Aero 17 is expected to launch in August, according to TechRadar.

HP

HP’s Omen X 2S is the second laptop on this list to feature a second screen. A gaming-focused version of the laptop was actually announced a couple of weeks ago, but for the Studio model, its second 6-inch display will offer advantages for creative features rather than gaming ones. There’s also the HP Omen 15 - GeForce RTX Studio, which offers a more traditional laptop design. Both models will include Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics chips and up to 4K displays.

MSI

MSI has the largest range of RTX Studio laptops, including the WS65, WS75, and WE75. The range also includes the P75 and P65, which were first announced last month. The WS65 appears to be the flagship of the range, with an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 and a steep starting price of $3,499.

Razer

Finally, Razer has a pair of RTX Studio laptops, the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition and Razer Blade Pro 17 Studio Edition. Both can be configured with up to an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics card, but the Razer Blade 15 tops out at an Intel Core i7-9750H while the Blade 17 can be equipped with a more powerful i9-9880H. However, the most impressive advantage the Razer Blade 17 has is its display, which offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate in addition to its 4K resolution. Both laptops are due to be released this fall.