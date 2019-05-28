Teenage Engineering is releasing a limited edition Rick and Morty pocket synthesizer

Rick and Morty’s cast of wacky characters has always sounded like music to some people, and a new limited edition music device from Teenage Engineering is finally making that dream a reality.

The synthesizer, seen above, is part of Teenage Engineering’s popular pocket operator line. The tiny devices often come with fully operating drum machines, bass, and noise percussion options, giving musicians access to a full-fledged band. The Rick and Morty pocket operator (PO-137) comes with a vocal synth and sequencer that includes a built-in microphone with eight different Rick and Morty character options. All voices are performed by show co-creator, writer, and actor Justin Roiland.

That’s all Rick and Morty fans really need: the ability to create lo-fi tracks that trend on SoundCloud starring Rick, Morty, Summer, or other favorites. Seriously. The device also includes an LCD display, folding stand, 120 seconds of sample memory, and an alarm clock, according to a press release.

Teenage Engineering’s Rick and Morty pocket operator will be available to purchase online in July and in stores this November. The company didn’t list the device’s price, but the pocket operator line starts at $49 and runs up to $89.

Rick and Morty will return to Adult Swim with a new season this November.