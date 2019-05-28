Moment launches new line of bags and wallet cases

Moment is expanding the breadth of its product line today with the launch of a new series of bags and wallet cases for phones that can mount Moment lenses. The new bags join Moment’s line of soft goods, which include straps and other photography accessories, while the wallet cases provide a way to hold up to three credit cards and mount Moment lenses to your phone.

There are two bag designs being announced: an on-trend fanny pack that can carry an assortment of Moment lenses and other photography equipment, such as a point-and-shoot film camera, and a clutch-style purse that’s designed to hold a phone and a few other small accessories. The fanny pack can be worn around the waist or as a sling and is available in three different colors for $69.99. The clutch bag, which Moment calls the Crossbody Wallet, is available in four different colors, two of which are Horween leather, and it comes with a strap that can be worn on the wrist or across the body like a purse. It sells for $54.99. Both bags are designed for comfort and flexibility, so you can wear or use them however is most efficient for your needs.

The new wallet cases are available for the iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and the Pixel 3 and 3 XL and feature Horween leather card slots and compatibility with wrist straps. They are available in two different colors, are compatible with Moment’s M-Series lenses, and sell for $49.99.

Moment CEO Marc Barros says the wallet cases have been one of the most requested things from customers, and the new bags are just the first in a full lineup of bags that will come later. All of the products announced are available for purchase from Moment starting today.