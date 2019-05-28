Leaked iOS 13 screenshots reveal new dark mode and updated apps

Apple is due to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote next Monday, but we’re already getting an early look at what the company will likely announce. 9to5Mac has obtained screenshots of iOS 13, and they show the new dark mode that Apple is rumored to be including. The dark mode appears to work across the dock in apps like Music and even in the built-in screenshot tool. Apple will reportedly include a switch in the Control Center or within the main iOS Settings page.

Apple’s Reminders app for iOS 13 also appears to be getting overhauled in the company’s next operating system update. The Reminders app now has separate sections for today, scheduled, flagged, and all, and you can also search through existing reminders. Apple is also reportedly combining its Find my Friends and Find my iPhone apps into a single “Find My” app, which will likely be revealed next week at WWDC.

iOS 13 is also rumored to include a revamped Health app, updated Maps app, and even native support to use an iPad as a secondary Mac screen. Dark mode will be the most obvious visual change across the iPhone and iPad, though, and it follows months of third-party app developers creating their own dark mode skins for their apps.