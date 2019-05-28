Jessica Jones’ final season trailer pits Marvel’s hero against yet another creepy villain

The final season of Netflix’s Marvel show Jessica Jones is almost here, and its kickoff trailer teases a dynamic fans are familiar with: Jones versus creepy villain.

The trailer doesn’t provide many clues about what the upcoming season has in store. The 35-second video focuses on a creepy voice threatening to kill Jessica Jones as she hangs out in her apartment-turned-detective agency. If you slow down the trailer enough, however, you do get a glimpse of this season’s menace.

Netflix’s official plot description has a few more details to offer: “When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.” Typical Marvel-Netflix drama.

Jessica Jones’ third season is the final product of Marvel and Netflix’s business collaboration, which started in 2013. All of the other Defenders shows, including Luke Cage, Daredevil, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders have been canceled. The move is part of Disney’s decision to end its overall deal with Netflix ahead of the company’s own streaming service launch, Disney+. Disney executives don’t currently have any plans to continue making seasons of the Defenders shows, and the company will have to wait several years for Netflix’s rights to the characters to lapse before beginning to develop those shows again. But all existing seasons of Netflix’s Marvel shows will remain available on the service.

Jessica Jones’ final season will launch on Netflix on June 14th.