Pokémon is getting a new cloud service and a game where you play by sleeping

At an event billed as “a preview of the future of Pokémon,” today The Pokémon Company revealed a slate of new experiences, including a robust new cloud service and a plan to turn sleeping into entertainment.

To start, there’s a new game launching in 2020 called Pokémon Sleep, where your sleep will impact gameplay. The goal, according to the company, is to give players a reason to look forward to waking up in the morning. The company has also partnered with Nintendo on a new sleep tracking device called the Pokémon Go Plus + that will connect to the popular mobile game, which itself will receive gameplay updates designed around sleep and rest. Other than that, there aren’t a lot of details on the device just yet, nor the game itself.

The cloud service is called Pokémon Home, and it lets users gather all of their captured monsters from various games in one place. It’s launching in early 2020 for iOS, Android, and Switch, and will connect to a large range of modern Pokémon titles, including Pokémon Go, Pokémon Let’s Go, the upcoming Sword and Shield, and the previous 3DS cloud platform, Pokémon Bank. You’ll be able to use it to not only manage your caught pokémon, but trade as well.

Also revealed was a new version of Detective Pikachu, the Nintendo 3DS game that inspired the movie, coming to the Switch. It’ll have a new ending, according to the developers, but other than that we don’t know much about the port. “The details of this game are still a mystery,” the company says. Meanwhile, the franchise is also expanding into China with its first official release in the country, a new version of the free-to-play RPG Pokémon Quest, launched in partnership with Chinese internet giant Netease.

Additionally, we also got details on the next mobile game in the series, created in partnership with DeNA. It’s called Pokémon Masters, and it’ll include many of the most notable trainers featured in past mainline Pokémon games. It’s expected to launch later this year.

Related Pokémon Go spurred an amazing era that continues with Sword and Shield

That’s not the only big Pokémon news ahead of E3 next month either. Next week, Nintendo will put on a Direct showcase focused on the upcoming Switch games Pokémon Sword and Shield, where it’s expected to reveal details including a release date. You can watch it on June 5th at 9AM ET.