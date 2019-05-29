Logitech made a VR stylus you can use on a table or in the air

Logitech has announced a new VR stylus called the Logitech VR Ink Pilot Edition that’s designed to make it easier to draw and sculpt in virtual reality. Unlike existing VR controllers from the likes of HTC, you hold Logitech’s VR stylus like a traditional pen, and it can seamlessly transition between drawing in the air and drawing on a flat surface.

It’s a neat idea, but it sounds like Logitech is still going through the process of working out its reason for being. A teaser video shows the stylus being used mainly for 3D CAD work to design cars and planes, but the company also says it’s seeking industry partners and app developers to work out more use cases for the accessory. Either way, Logitech seems to be aiming this squarely at professional designers rather than part-time Tilt Brush hobbyists.

Along with the pressure sensitive tip for drawing on surfaces, the VR Ink Pilot Edition also has additional buttons, grip controls, and a 2D touchstrip to let you manipulate objects in VR. Battery life is rated at two and a half hours, and the stylus charges over USB. At the moment the stylus is compatible with all Steam VR tracking solutions, meaning you can use it with the Vive, Vive Pro, and Valve Index, but there’s no word of support for any of Oculus’s headsets.

If you’re interested, it might be a little while before you can get your hands on the VR stylus. Logitech plans to release a limited number of the VR Ink Pilot Edition devices to “select partners” later this year, but there’s no word on pricing or when we can expect the stylus to be widely available.