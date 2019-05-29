Death Stranding is finally launching in November

After hours of teasing via a cryptic Twitch stream, today, Hideo Kojima revealed his next game, Death Stranding, will be launching on the PS4 on November 8th.

The lengthy stream featured a series of handprints covering what appeared to be gameplay footage, though it was hard to tell what was going on, which is fitting for what we’ve seen of the game so far. As the stream went on, and picked up viewers, more of the footage became visible. The stream was coupled with the tagline “the world is in your hands,” and it ended with the release date news along with a new trailer that featured the main cast including — yes — that creepy baby. (The $200 collector’s edition of the game even comes with a “BB pod” figure.)

The trailer provided a few more solid glimpses of proper gameplay, which will apparently revolve around rebuilding a ruined society, while fighting angry people in hazmat suits and sneaking past ghostly creatures in a dark forest. It seems just as confusing as ever.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, Kojima offered this cryptic description of the game:

People have created “Walls” and become accustomed to living in isolation. Death Stranding is a completely new type of action game, where the goal of the player is to reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society. It is created so that all elements, including the story and gameplay, are bound together by the theme of the “Strand” or connection. As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to bridge the divides in society, and in doing create new bonds or “Strands” with other players around the globe. Through your experience playing the game, I hope you’ll come to understand the true importance of forging connections with others.

Death Stranding was first revealed in 2016 as Kojima’s first major project since his much-publicized departure from Konami and the Metal Gear Solid series, which included the cancellation of the anticipated reboot Silent Hills. Since then, we’ve seen a range of unsettling and purposefully strange trailers for the game starring the likes of Norman Reedus, Guillermo del Toro, and Mads Mikkelsen. The most recent clip from last year’s E3 featured Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner along with the first glimpse of actual gameplay.

Death Stranding still remains largely a mystery, but at least we know when we can finally play it. Meanwhile, the PS4’s other high-profile exclusives — Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us: Part II — still don’t have release dates.