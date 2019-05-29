Leaked screenshots reveal upcoming Apple TV and Music apps on the Mac

Apple is expected to unveil the next big update for macOS and iOS at the company’s annual WWDC event next Monday, and we’re getting more glimpses at what could be next. Following a leak of a forthcoming dark mode and updated iOS apps, 9to5Mac is showing off alleged screenshots of the new Apple TV and Music apps designed for macOS 10.15.

The screenshots show colorful icons along the left menu bar, with an iTunes-esque look and feel. Just like on the mobile Apple Music app, it looks like you can browse songs in the new macOS Music app under various categories, such as For You and Radio. The center of the app contains the playback control.

The TV app, on the other hand, offers a bit more at the navigation bar in the center. You can browse through tabs for Watch Now, Movies, TV Shows, Kids, and Library, and each tab offers a left side menu that you can use to sort through more genres of content.

Nothing is confirmed just yet, though — so to be sure, tune in to The Verge next Monday, June 3rd, for all the latest news out of WWDC.