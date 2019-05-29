Gmail’s confidential mode will be on by default for G Suite users starting June 25th

Google is rolling out its confidential mode to G Suite users by default starting on June 25th. If you use Gmail at work, you’ll be able to use the tool to write a confidential email, as personal account holders have been able to do since Gmail’s mid-2018 redesign.

Confidential mode is a powerful tool that will come in handy at work if you send messages containing sensitive details. It lets you set an expiration date for your message, which cuts off access when that day arrives. While the message is available, recipients won’t be able to forward your message to others, copy its contents, or download it, and the sender can revoke access at any point. To add another layer of security, you can set the message to only unlock after the recipient types in an SMS verification code that’s sent to their phone number.

In its current form for personal accounts, introduced in early 2018, you can use it by composing a new email, then selecting the locked clock icon near the “Send” button. Then it will let you set the parameters. The icon will be located in the same place for business domains once confidential mode launches. You’ll know that it’s active when your message window has a blue header and a warning near the bottom of the compose window that the content will be protected.