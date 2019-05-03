This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel and Paul Miller bring back Casey Newton and Ashley Carman to discuss the biggest announcements at Facebook’s F8 developer conference. Casey breaks down Mark Zuckerberg’s statement on how Facebook’s future is private and Ashley updates us on shopping on Instagram and dating on Facebook.

Of course, there’s a whole lot more in this episode. We’ve got a Oculus Quest review, Apple versus third party apps, and Paul’s segment “Did I ever tell you about the time I built my own computer?” graces our presence. So I guess you have to listen to everything to hear everything, huh?

Stories discussed this week:

If you’ve listened to the show, you know we’ll be doing a live show in Mountain View, California during Google I/O on May 8th! If you can’t make it to the event, we’ll have the episode in the feed the following day so stay tuned.