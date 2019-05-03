This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel and Paul Miller bring back Casey Newton and Ashley Carman to discuss the biggest announcements at Facebook’s F8 developer conference. Casey breaks down Mark Zuckerberg’s statement on how Facebook’s future is private and Ashley updates us on shopping on Instagram and dating on Facebook.
Of course, there’s a whole lot more in this episode. We’ve got a Oculus Quest review, Apple versus third party apps, and Paul’s segment “Did I ever tell you about the time I built my own computer?” graces our presence. So I guess you have to listen to everything to hear everything, huh?
Stories discussed this week:
- The 5 biggest announcements from Facebook’s F8 developer conference keynote
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the ‘future is private’
- Facebook keeps asking whether its keynote makes people like Facebook
- Facebook Messenger is coming to the desktop
- The next version of Facebook Messenger will be radically smaller
- Why Facebook is making a big bet on Messenger
- Facebook bans Alex Jones and Laura Loomer for violating its policies against dangerous individuals
- Facebook could create new privacy positions as part of FTC settlement
- Facebook adds ‘secret crushes’ so you can see which friends are thirsting after you
- Facebook’s Portal is getting WhatsApp support and launching internationally
- Oculus Quest review: a great system with a frustrating compromise
- Nubia stuck a cooling fan in its latest gaming smartphone
- Apple explains why it’s cracking down on third-party screen time and parental control apps
If you’ve listened to the show, you know we’ll be doing a live show in Mountain View, California during Google I/O on May 8th! If you can’t make it to the event, we’ll have the episode in the feed the following day so stay tuned.
