Google I/O 2019: all of the big news, announcements, and more Google’s annual developer conference starts on May 7th

Google I/O kicks off on Tuesday, May 7th, and while the annual developer conference goes until May 9th, most of the big announcements will happen during the 90-minute keynote starting at 1PM ET (10AM PT).

We expect to hear a lot more about Android Q during the keynote, building on what’s already in the beta with an in-depth look at new features. Google doesn’t usually share an exact release date for its major Android updates, but we should leave I/O with a good sense of what Android Q will bring when it’s released later in 2019.

Google may also share big figures and milestones for Google Assistant, followed by new features coming to the virtual assistant. Maybe we’ll even see a few updates for Duplex, its potentially time-saving, controversial feature that uses AI to place phone calls and make reservations on your behalf.

I/O is typically focused on software, but it seems likely that it will make several hardware announcements this year. Based on the high frequency of rumors for Google’s Pixel 3A midrange phone, we may see it onstage during the keynote. The I/O keynote might also bring an unveiling of the rumored Nest Hub Max.

You’ll find all of the latest news and all of the other big stories below, so stay tuned for updates.