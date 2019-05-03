Spider-Man: Far From Home’s new trailer may include an Avengers: Endgame spoiler warning

A spoiler warning for Avengers: Endgame, the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will run alongside the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer.

It’s rumored that the new trailer will be released on May 6th, and it will feature “a special message from Tom Holland, warning viewers that the trailer will contain spoilers for Avengers: Endgame,” according to Trailer Track’s report. The site is reporting that a clip from the Far From Home trailer “was sent out, alongside the new trailer, to German cinemas today.”

Far From Home is the first post-Endgame MCU movie, but it’s coming so quickly after Endgame that apparently the filmmakers are concerned about what a trailer might reveal about that film. Although the film’s first trailer didn’t contain spoilers, it was also released before Endgame came out. If Trailer Track’s report is true, this means that Far From Home will lean into Endgame’s events, which we’re totally not going to spoil for you here.

If you haven’t seen Endgame yet, see it this weekend. The spoiler ban lifts on Monday!

Check out @GMA for the full video... pic.twitter.com/gGrvUgLL6k — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 2, 2019

Marvel Studios knows that people who’ve seen Endgame want to talk about it, and people who haven’t seen it want them to be quiet. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who led the original “#DontSpoilTheEndgame” hashtag when the movie was first released, appeared on Good Morning America and spoke about being sensitive to those who haven’t seen the film. The Russo brothers are declaring May 6th as the official day online spoilers become fair game, so some fans have assumed that’s when the Far From Home trailer will also arrive.

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows Peter Parker and his best friends, Ned and MJ, on a European vacation. It’s not like superheroes can just take a holiday whenever they feel like it, though. “Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

Poor Peter. First, he was dusted into nothingness (that’s an Infinity War spoiler, but c’mon), and now, he can’t even bum around Paris with his pals.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on July 5th.