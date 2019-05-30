Infinity Ward ‘plans’ to support cross-play for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PC and console

Call of Duty is the latest multiplayer game series looking to embrace cross-play. While today’s reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is focused primarily on the game’s gritty single-player campaign, developer Infinity Ward did provide a few details about the multiplayer component. Most notably, the developer says that ”the team plans for Modern Warfare to be played together across PC and console through cross-play support.” When it’s implemented, Modern Warfare will join a growing list of cross-play games including Rocket League, Fortnite, and Minecraft.

It also sounds like the multiplayer and single-player components of the experience will be closely linked, with progression shared between the two. “Modern Warfare offers a unified narrative experience and progression across campaign, multiplayer, and co-op,” the developer explains. The game also won’t feature a traditional season pass, according to the studio, in order to “deliver more free maps and content as well as post-launch events to all players.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is launching on October 25th on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.