Here’s what you’ll actually be doing in Death Stranding

Since it was announced in 2016, we’ve seen plenty of Death Stranding through trailers, including yesterday’s lengthy new footage. However, over that time it hasn’t been clear what exactly you’ll be doing in the game. And while we still have plenty of questions, the game’s official website has been updated to provide a better idea of what the moment-to-moment experience will be like.

First, here’s the basic premise for Hideo Kojima’s post-Metal Gear Solid world:

In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With otherworldly creatures plaguing the landscape, and mass extinction imminent, it’s up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel across the ravaged wasteland and save humanity from impending annihilation.

The goal of the game is to “reunite a broken nation” while carrying a huge amount of cargo, which apparently requires a variety of activities. Challenges include things like protecting your precious supplies from bandits, avoiding strange monsters called Beached Things, and finding ways to navigate the world by building bridges or searching out new routes.

One of the most interesting aspects of the game is how it approaches death. Death Stranding won’t have a typical “game over” screen. Instead, when you die, “you’ll find yourself in an upside-down realm, searching for a way back to the living.” It also sounds like nonviolent approaches are not only possible but encouraged. “Choose your combat methods carefully, as killing your foe is almost never the solution — and every death carries a consequence,” the site reads.

Finally, Death Stranding will also feature asynchronous multiplayer, that sounds very reminiscent of the Souls series. You’ll be able to help out other players by sending them supplies or pointing out safe houses, and you’ll also have the option to “walk in the footsteps of fellow couriers to reunite civilization.”

Of course, even with those details, there’s still a lot we don’t know, but thankfully the game at least has a release date at last. Death Stranding is coming to the PS4 on November 8th.