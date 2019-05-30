Microsoft unveils pride Surface Type Cover and skin

Microsoft is creating a special pride Surface Type Cover and skin for gay pride this year. The Surface Pro Pride Type Cover is available for preorder on Friday, priced at $159.99 and it includes a rainbow logo set to the usual gray Surface Type Cover. This Type Cover will go on sale on June 27th in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

Microsoft is also creating a skin that you can stick to the back of a Surface Pro that includes strips of color to really change the appearance of the device. These strips represent the 16 flags of all the different identities within the pride community. This Pride Skin will go on sale on Friday for $14.99 in the US, Canada, and Australia, but not the UK.

These new accessories are part of a broader effort by the company to push for inclusion for the LGBTQ community, and that effort also includes a pride theme for Windows 10 and Office, stickers for Mixer, and even an Xbox pride pin. Microsoft chose this year to push these efforts forward as the company looks to commemorate 50 years since the Stonewall uprising where the LGBTQ community and their allies stood up and demonstrated for equality.

“All the efforts of Microsoft are what we want to carry into our devices, so wouldn’t it be awesome to do something for the pride activities,” says Ralf Groene, head of Microsoft’s hardware design, in a video unveiling the new Surface pride accessories. Microsoft also has more than 4,000 employees marching in pride parades around the world next month as part of these efforts.