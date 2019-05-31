Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets VR support

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the latest flagship Nintendo Switch game to support virtual reality through the cardboard Labo headset. The game’s most recent update, which brings it up to version 3.1.0, adds VR support, though it’s naturally pretty limited. You can only play in single-player, and you’re limited to either fighting against AI opponents or simply taking in the view while computer-controlled characters duke it out. It’s not exactly the most exciting addition, especially given how poorly VR support for Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey turned out. Still, it’s a free update, and if you already own Labo VR, it’s probably worth checking out for the novelty factor. You can read the full patch notes right here.