Lego is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 with a new lunar lander set

This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission (July 20th, specifically, for the actual date of the Moon landing itself), and Lego is already gearing up to celebrate with a new Apollo 11 Eagle lunar lander set, developed together with NASA.

The set isn’t the first lunar lander from Lego — the company released one in 2003 in partnership with the Discovery Channel — but the new model is much larger, more accurate, and features over twice as many pieces for a more interesting build.

In addition to more accurate golden pieces that match the real life lander (instead of the tan ones used on the original), the new version also features a detailed interior for the ascent stage half of the lander. There’s also a Lego base designed to resemble the surface of the Moon for accurately displaying the lander once assembled.

The new set should go perfectly with Lego’s other major collaboration with NASA — the 2017 Saturn V rocket set, which itself included a miniature Apollo lander that was to scale with the massive, meter tall rocket.

The NASA Apollo 11 lunar lander set contains 1,087 pieces, and will cost $99.99 when it goes on sale on June 1st.