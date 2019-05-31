Pixar’s Onward trailer imagines Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers

Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) came out unscathed in Avengers: Endgame, and now they’re reuniting as elf brothers on a journey to discover if magic is still real in Pixar’s Onward.

Onward stars Pratt as Barley Lightfoot and Holland as his younger, meeker brother Ian. They’re stuck in a suburban world where fantastical creatures roam. Dragons are kept as pets, trolls run the bridge toll booths, and garden gnomes have to take care of the lawns they’re standing on. The modern world has lost its magical pizzazz, and it’s up to Barley and Ian to find out if any still exists.

Pratt and Holland are the two main characters in the film. Although they don’t carry the exact same energy as Spider-Man and Star-Lord on the planet Titan in Avengers: Infinity War, it is easy to picture the brothers fighting over whether Footloose was the best movie ever made. (For the record, it’s not.)

Written and directed by Dan Scanlon (Monster’s University), Onward will be released on March 6th, 2020.