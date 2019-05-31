This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller discuss all the new laptops revealed at Computex 2019, the new processor chips from Intel and AMD, and what we’re expecting at Apple’s WWDC next week.
In between all of that, we give you updates on the T-Mobile and Sprint merger, 5G connectivity, and Paul’s weekly segment “ATX? more like late-TX,” so keep listening to stay informed.
