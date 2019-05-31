 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vergecast: the weird laptops of Computex, new Intel and AMD chips, and a WWDC preview

Keyboard in the Front Club returns

By Andrew Marino
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller discuss all the new laptops revealed at Computex 2019, the new processor chips from Intel and AMD, and what we’re expecting at Apple’s WWDC next week.

In between all of that, we give you updates on the T-Mobile and Sprint merger, 5G connectivity, and Paul’s weekly segment “ATX? more like late-TX,” so keep listening to stay informed.

