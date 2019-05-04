Listen to a new track from Disney’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge theme park

It’s Star Wars Day, and Disney has unveiled the musical suite for its coming Star Wars theme park, Galaxy’s Edge, which is opening next month at Disnleyland in California, and in August in Florida’s Disney World.

The park will come with a soundtrack from composer John Williams, and from listening to this suite, it lines up nicely with the overall sound from the music that’s defined the rest of the franchise. Disney has also uploaded the track to various streaming services and retailers for you to download.

Galaxy’s Edge is designed to be an in-universe location that fans can visit, with a couple of rides that will allow you to participate in a battle between the Resistance and First Order forces or pilot the iconic Millennium Falcon on a mission to the planet Batuu. Visitors will also be able to build their own lightsabers and droids at the park, purchase exclusive merchandise, and take part in an app-based, immersive game. The park will also tie into the larger Star Wars canon — it’ll come with a tie-in novel called Black Spire, authored by Delilah S. Dawson, and a comic series.