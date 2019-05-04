George R.R. Martin says that three of HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoffs are ‘moving forward nicely’

HBO’s Game of Thrones is inching towards the end of its run, with just three episodes remaining. The network isn’t abandoning Westros just yet, though — it has a handful of additional shows in development, and on his blog, George R.R. Martin offered up a short update.

In 2017, Martin revealed that there were five spinoff shows (he says he prefers to call them successors, rather than spinoffs) in the works at HBO. In his latest blog post, Martin notes that of those five, “three of them are still moving forward nicely.” HBO has ordered a pilot for one of them — which Martin says he isn’t supposed to call The Long Night) set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. It’s expected to start shooting sometime this summer, with S.J. Clarkson (Defenders, Jessica Jones) set to direct.

But it looks like HBO might not stick with just that project, or at the very least, is hedging its bets. Martin says that two of the other projects are still in development, and while they “remain in the script stage,” they are “edging closer,” presumably to something beyond just words on a page. We learned last month that one of the successor shows from series writer and co-executive producer Bryan Cogman isn’t happening.

As to what they’ll be about, or when they’ll take place, Martin won’t say, but suggests that “maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood,” (a history of the “Targaryens in Westros”) and come up with your own theories.”