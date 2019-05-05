Vudu unveils its initial slate of original streaming shows for Walmart

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Walmart planned to jump into the original streaming video marketplace with its streaming service Vudu in the coming year, with a number of “shoppable” original shows. Variety reports that the service has revealed its initial slate of original shows, which will be ad-supported and free to watch.

Vudu announced last October that it was resurrecting the 1983 movie Mr. Mom for an original series, and announced some additional projects at a digital marketing event on Friday. Other shows include Friends in Strange Places, a travel/comedy show (Queen Latifah is attached as an executive producer), Albedo, a science fiction series (starring Ant-Man and the Wasp and LOST’s Evangeline Lilly), Turning Point with Randy Jackson, an interview documentary series, Blue’s Clues & You a remake of the children’s series (in conjunction with Nickelodeon), Adventure Force 5, a movie about a band of tech-minded teenagers who save their town from aliens, and a weekly entertainment magazine with Variety called Variety’s First Look. The platform also says that it’s going to be testing an interactive show later this year. The shows will debut in 2019 and 2020.

Those original shows will supplement Vudu’s already extensive digital catalog of films. Variety says that the series will be free for viewers, and that it’ll be supported by new “shoppable in-stream ads,” which will allow users to buy items directly from the ad, or get more information via e-mail.