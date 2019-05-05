Check out the Petersen Automotive Museum’s fantastic exhibit of sci-fi cars

Last week, the Petersen Automotive Museum of Los Angeles opened a massive new exhibit: Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy, which includes more than 50 vehicles from throughout science fiction movie history, along with other props and memorabilia.

Petersen Automotive Museum’s executive director Terry L. Karges tells Gizmodo the exhibit is the museum’s largest in its 25 year history, and is “is an ode to the industry that Los Angeles was built upon.” The exhibit includes a mixed-reality tour that uses a Microsoft Hololens headset to take a tour of the DeLorean from Back to the Future, and a Warthog from Halo.

Vehicles seen in the exhibit include classics such as Luke’s Landspeeder from Star Wars: A New Hope, K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider, and brightly-colored Ford Rangers from Jurassic Park.

But there’s other, lesser-known vehicles included in the exhibit as well, like the AMT Piranha from U.NC.L.E., a Lexus Roadster from Minority Report, the police car from Back to the Future 2, and a number of others. The entire exhibit looks to be a fantastic parking lot of what we imagined the future of transportation might look like throughout Hollywood history.

Grid View AMT Piranha from U.N.C.L.E. Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Delorean Time Machine, Back to the Future Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Knight Rider Pontiac Firebird Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Ford Ranger, Jurassic Park Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Shala Vet, Death Race 2000 Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Lightcycle, Tron: Legacy Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Batmobile, 1966 Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Motorcycle, Terminator Salvation Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Motorcycle, Ghost in the Shell Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Zao Jaguar XKR, Die Another Day Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Spinner, Blade Runner 2049 Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Mach 5, Speed Racer Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Police Car, Back to the Future 2 Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Lexus Roadster, Minority Report Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Deckard’s Sedan, Blade Runner Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Batmobile, Batman 1989 Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

Lexus, Black Panther Image: Petersen Automotive Museum

If you want to check out the exhibit for yourself, it’ll remain open through March 15th, 2020. Tickets range from $11 (children) to $16 (adults).