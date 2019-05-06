Watch the new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home

During Good Morning America this morning, Sony and Marvel have released a new trailer for Spider-man: Far From Home, showing off life for the friendly, neighborhood Spider-man in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame.

In the first trailer released earlier this year, we saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland) heading off to Europe for a class trip, only to be conscripted by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) for a mysterious mission. It also gave us our first look at longtime Spider-man villain Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Avengers: Endgame spoilers ahead. Seriously: Even Tom Holland is warning people about spoilers.

Ready? Okay.

As one might expect from the fact that Spider-man is in the latest Spider-man movie, the Avengers are able to undo Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Endgame, un-dustifying all of the heroes that the villain wiped out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, Peter Parker included.

The finale of that film casts Spider-man in a very different light than we originally expected: Peter and the rest of his class are picking up their lives five years after they were erased, and Far From Home looks to be a bit less like a lighter entry in the MCU, and more of a coming-to-terms with heroics moment for the young hero.

This new trailer shows that off a bit: Peter Parker is still reeling from the death of his mentor and pseudo-father figure, Tony Stark. He’s taking on new responsibilities, including dealing with Nicky Fury and keeping New York safe from bad guys. Even while trying to take a vacation with his friends in Europe, he’s left to deal with the after effects of Endgame’s Snap.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th, 2019.