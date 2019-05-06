The regular OnePlus 7 looks familiar, but will have big upgrades inside

So far, OnePlus has kept the marketing spotlight on its upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro, the company’s next flagship phone with a pop-up camera and “breakthrough” display that will supposedly have a buttery-smooth 90Hz refresh rate. (It’s also apparently somewhat water resistant.) But there’s also a standard OnePlus 7 model coming alongside it, and today WinFuture shared some images of that device. It looks incredibly similar to last year’s OnePlus 6T, from the teardrop notch to an in-display fingerprint sensor and the dual-camera arrangement on back.

OnePlus has more than once reused the same outer design for the “T” follow-up to that year’s flagship, but sticking with the 6T’s look here suggests that the company is definitely putting more effort into the Pro model. Even if the design is familiar, WinFuture says the insides of the 7 will be upgraded. It’s said to have a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB for storage.

The regular OnePlus 7 will also reportedly have the same primary camera as the 7 Pro, an f/1.7 Sony sensor that captures 48 megapixels of data before downsampling it. (No, you can’t actually save those full-res files.) There’s still a secondary lens on the back, but it’s likely only there for depth data. WinFuture says the OnePlus 7 will have a 3,700mAh battery just like the 6T before it.

With the OnePlus 7 Pro expected to cost over $700, pricing for the standard version will be critical if the company wants to compete with lower-cost options — like, say, a pair of new Pixel phones from Google with very aggressive pricing. Both the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will be announced in just over a week on May 14th.