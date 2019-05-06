Samsung’s 512GB microSD is a huge storage upgrade that’s cheaper than ever

Samsung’s Evo Select 512GB microSD card is currently $99.99 at Amazon, which is its lowest price yet. If you own a Nintendo Switch — or if your smartphone, tablet, or action camera features a microSD port — this is a relatively affordable route to take if you want a big upgrade to your expandable storage.

Up against SanDisk’s popular 400GB microSD card, this 512GB Samsung card has the obvious advantage when it comes to storage capacity. It also offers UHS Class 3 speeds compared to UHS Class 1 on the SanDisk model. The SD Association states that this distinction is noteworthy, but it will mostly impact those who record video. Though, if you plan to use Samsung’s microSD card for both gaming and recording video, it’s good to know that it can perform both functions well. This microSD card comes bundled with an SD adapter, which is handy for checking out files if your computer, like most Mac laptops today, no longer has a card slot.

Despite its advantages, it’s tough to ignore that SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is now just $63.57. But if you have $100 to spend and are set on adding a half-terabyte of storage to your device, your money can stretch a little further today.