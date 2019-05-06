Microsoft Build 2019: the biggest news from the developer conference See what’s ahead for Windows 10, Azure, Office 365, and more

Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference is where the company discusses what’s ahead for its cloud and consumer services, including Azure, Windows 10, Office 365, and Cortana. CEO Satya Nadella kicked off the 2019 conference with a keynote that touched on Microsoft’s revamped Chromium-powered Edge web browser, an augmented reality Minecraft game for mobile, and more.