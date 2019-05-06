Microsoft Build 2019: the biggest news from the developer conference

Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference is where the company discusses what’s ahead for its cloud and consumer services, including Azure, Windows 10, Office 365, and Cortana. CEO Satya Nadella kicked off the 2019 conference with a keynote that touched on Microsoft’s revamped Chromium-powered Edge web browser, an augmented reality Minecraft game for mobile, and more.
May 6, 2019, 11:30am EDT
May 6
Microsoft just teased a slick new Minecraft AR game for your phone
More information is coming on May 17th
May 6
Inside Microsoft’s surprise decision to work with Google on its Edge browser
Microsoft and Google engineers are now working closely together
May 6
Microsoft teases its Edge browser for macOS
Not available just yet, but coming very soon
May 6
Microsoft unveils Windows Terminal, a new command line app for Windows
For developers, developers, developers
May 6
Microsoft is building Internet Explorer into its new Chromium Edge, adding new features
New privacy and collections features are coming to Edge
May 6
Microsoft is making Cortana better at holding conversations
Available for developers building virtual assistants