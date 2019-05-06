Apple buys companies at the same rate you buy groceries

Apple doesn’t always tell the world when it buys another company — but in reality, it’s quietly snapping up startups all the time. This weekend, CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that Apple purchases a new company every two to three weeks on average, and has bought between 20 and 25 companies in the last six months alone.

