Twitter will now let you add photos, videos, or GIFs to retweets

Beginning today, Twitter users can add images, videos, and GIFs to their retweets / quoted tweets. The company is rolling out this new feature across Android, iOS, and Twitter’s mobile website; it’s not on desktop quite yet, however. Adding media to a retweet works just like you’d expect: tap the “retweet with comment” option and then choose the image or GIF icon in the toolbar.

This is a small addition to the service, but Twitter says it was actually quite difficult to design in a way that made sense and wasn’t overwhelming when viewed in the timeline. “We found it was challenging for people to quickly understand all the content in a Retweet with media. This was due to the layout; two large tweets stacked on top of each other,” a spokesperson said. To solve for that, Twitter puts the original tweet in a smaller, indented box (with the user’s avatar still visible), and it makes your own media full width.

Twitter notes that some brands and creators are already using the new functionality on day one. Again, if you’re seeing this on a desktop browser, it’s not going to look quite right. Hopefully Twitter will fix that before long.