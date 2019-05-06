 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter will now let you add photos, videos, or GIFs to retweets

New, 1 comment

Available starting today on iOS, Android, and mobile browsers

By Chris Welch
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Beginning today, Twitter users can add images, videos, and GIFs to their retweets / quoted tweets. The company is rolling out this new feature across Android, iOS, and Twitter’s mobile website; it’s not on desktop quite yet, however. Adding media to a retweet works just like you’d expect: tap the “retweet with comment” option and then choose the image or GIF icon in the toolbar.

This is a small addition to the service, but Twitter says it was actually quite difficult to design in a way that made sense and wasn’t overwhelming when viewed in the timeline. “We found it was challenging for people to quickly understand all the content in a Retweet with media. This was due to the layout; two large tweets stacked on top of each other,” a spokesperson said. To solve for that, Twitter puts the original tweet in a smaller, indented box (with the user’s avatar still visible), and it makes your own media full width.

Image: Twitter

Twitter notes that some brands and creators are already using the new functionality on day one. Again, if you’re seeing this on a desktop browser, it’s not going to look quite right. Hopefully Twitter will fix that before long.

Next Up In Tech

This Article has a component height of 16. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...