Google announces the Pixel 3A and 3A XL, starting at $399

Announced at Google I/O today and available to buy immediately, the new Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL are more budget-friendly variants of the flagship Pixel 3 family. They still feature the superb Pixel camera that has been Google’s signature advantage, though they step down the spec to use plastic rather than glass for the rear, along with a more basic Snapdragon 670 processor, a limit of 64GB of maximum storage, and the omission of wireless charging and certified water resistance. The Pixel 3As do bring back the headphone jack, though!

The larger Pixel 3A has a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display, while the smaller Pixel 3A measures in at 5.6 inches with the same resolution and display tech. Stereo speakers and Bluetooth 5.0 feature on the Pixel 3A spec sheet, along with 4GB of RAM and fast wired charging. The XL model gets a 3,700mAh battery, while the smaller 3A has a 3,000mAh battery.

The most important thing is that the Pixel camera, replete with its Night Sight magic and one of the best portrait modes on phones, is making the transition to this more affordable device duo in full. Google’s sales proposition really is as straightforward as saying, “This is the cheapest Pixel camera you can get.”

Google promises three years of Android OS and security updates with the Pixel 3A, making it immediately among the best long-term support propositions you can get from an Android device. That’s usually the case with Google phones anyway, but now there’s a firm, and comparatively generous, support period attached. T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular are joining Verizon among the US carriers offering the Pixel 3A, which is going on sale right away. The price is $399 / £399 for the Pixel 3A or $479 / £469 for the Pixel 3A XL.