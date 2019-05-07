How to watch the Google I/O 2019 keynote

There’s a great deal of anticipation surrounding Google’s 2019 I/O developer conference — especially considering all of the leaks and rumors that have already been circulating. As it did last year, the conference is taking place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, starting today and running through May 9th. However, most eyes will be on the main kickoff keynote, which starts at 10AM PT (1PM ET).

We’re sure to hear a lot about Android Q (especially since we’ve already gotten a good look at the beta), but Google will likely provide a lot more detail for other new features to come. We’re also hoping for a look at the new Pixel 3A and 3A XL phones, which have been the focus of several leaks. There are also a variety of other new and updated services and devices that we’re hoping to find out about, including the Nest Hub Max smart display and the new Stadia gaming service.

Want to be in on the fun? We’ve got all the details below. Watch along with us to find out what Google really has in store.

WHERE TO WATCH:

Keynote starting time: New York: 1PM / San Francisco: 10AM / London: 6PM / Berlin: 7PM / Moscow: 8PM / New Delhi: 10:30PM / Beijing: 1AM (May 8th) / Tokyo: 2AM (May 8th) / Melbourne: 3AM (May 8th)

Live blog: Close to the event, you’ll be able to tune in to The Verge’s live blog for the latest on Google I/O, expert commentary, and photos from the event at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Live stream: Google is streaming the event live on its website for desktop viewing. You can also watch the event live on Twitter.

Live tweeting: Follow @verge on Twitter for the highlights and new products introduced at Google I/O.

Live Instagram updates: Keep an eye on @verge on Instagram for live updates from our team.