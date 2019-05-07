Microsoft’s Edge browser for Mac leaks, available to download early

Microsoft just teased its Edge browser for macOS yesterday, but now, download links have appeared online a little early. Twitter user WalkingCat discovered official Microsoft download links to both the daily Chromium-powered Canary builds of Edge for Mac and the weekly Dev builds. Microsoft has been working to support Mac keyboard shortcuts, and it has been experimenting with button placement so its browser looks and feels like a Mac app.

Microsoft is also adding in Touch Bar support, with options for media control sliders and the ability to switch tabs from the Touch Bar. Rounded corners for tabs are also available in the macOS Edge version, and Microsoft is planning to bring this same UI to Windows. Microsoft also just announced new privacy controls for Edge and a new Collections feature for collecting images, text, and general notes from the web. These new features aren’t available in the Mac version of Edge just yet, but the company is planning to include these in both the Windows and macOS builds.

Given that the download links (from Microsoft’s servers) are live, it’s safe to say Microsoft will likely make Edge for Mac officially available very soon. If you don’t want to wait, here are the download links from Microsoft: