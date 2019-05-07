Google’s AR walking directions come to Pixel phones today

Google is releasing its augmented reality walking directions today — but only for Pixel phones. At today’s I/O conference, Google announced that it was launching a preview of AR walking directions in Google Maps, something it’s only offered limited trials of so far. The feature offers real-time navigation through your phone’s camera: you can hold it up to see arrows and directions overlaid on your surroundings. It’s available for the Pixel 3A as well as older Pixel phones.

We first learned about this feature at last year’s I/O, and we’ve seen limited demos of its capabilities. According to some press coverage, it’s not meant to be your primary navigation method. But it could get you oriented in the right direction if you’re getting off a bus or train, for instance.

Google Maps meets AR.



Rolling out to Pixel phones, starting today. #io19 pic.twitter.com/rDBxvbZyF8 — Google Maps (@googlemaps) May 7, 2019

Google had previously said that it would roll out AR walking directions when it was “satisfied” the feature was ready. We’re still obviously not seeing a full rollout here — but the feature will finally be getting a public trial run.