Look at this limited-edition Avengers: Endgame Oppo F11 Pro

As the world continues to be consumed by Avengers: Endgame hype, Oppo has put out a special edition phone that ties into Marvel’s cinematic behemoth. Here’s our first look at the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition, to give it its full name.

The F11 Pro is a mid-range phone that Oppo first released in India a couple of months ago. Based on the historical relationship between Oppo’s F-series and sister company OnePlus’ flagship phones, as well as some extensive leaks, the OnePlus 7 is likely to look pretty similar to this device. OnePlus actually put out its own Avengers-themed phone last year around the release of Infinity War; now it’s Oppo’s turn for Endgame.

Oppo has gone much further than OnePlus in customizing this phone’s design. The back panel makes use of a shimmery blue gradient with a subtle hexagonal pattern and a cut-off red Avengers “A” logo, which is also featured above the camera module. The phone comes with a blue pleather case that has an embossed Endgame logo and an integrated grip ring/kickstand based on Captain America’s shield. There’s a collectible badge in the box, and the phone ships with custom Avengers wallpaper.

The Avengers-edition F11 Pro doesn’t have any technical differences to the regular model. It still has a Mediatek Helio P70 processor, a 48-megapixel rear-facing camera, a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, a 4,000mAh battery, and a 6.53-inch 1080p LCD display with no notch. The fingerprint sensor is on the back of the phone, and the I/O is provided by a headphone jack and a Micro USB port with support for 20W VOOC fast charging.

Oppo has released the Avengers-edition F11 Pro through Amazon in India, selling it for Rs. 27,990 ($400) with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That’s actually Rs. 1,000 cheaper than the MSRP of the 6GB/64GB F11 Pro, though prices have fallen further since its release. The bigger catch is that the phone appears to have sold out already, so you might have trouble tracking a new one down in the first place.