John Wick’s choreographed action is being turned into a strategy game

John Wick: Chapter 3 isn’t your only chance to spend some quality time with everyone’s favorite hitman. The franchise is getting a promising video game spinoff as well.

Today, publisher Good Shepherd announced John Wick Hex, a strategy game helmed by game designer Mike Bithell. It’s described as “fight-choreographed chess” where players have to find the best route through a series of bad guys, planning each and every action in advance. It’s all packaged in a slick neo-noir art style.

Here’s a more in-depth description of the game, courtesy the publisher:

Created in close cooperation with the creative and stunt teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking.

Hex will also feature things like unlockable weapons and Wick’s trademark suits, along with limited ammo that’s described as “realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make the most of weapons you scavenge on the job.” Wick actors like Lance Reddick and Ian McShane will be lending their voice talents to the game as well, though there’s no word on whether Keanu Reeves will reprise the titular role; the announcement says that other cast members will be “revealed later.”

Bithell is best-known for his 2012 debut game Thomas Was Alone, a 2D side-scroller that used narration to breathe life into a series of colorful blocks. His studio followed that up with a much more ambitious strategy game called Volume in 2015, before exploring short narrative adventures like Subsurface Circular.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on when the new game will launch, but it’ll be coming to unspecified consoles as well as Mac and PC (where it’ll be an Epic Store exclusive at launch). Chapter 3, meanwhile, will be in theaters on May 17th.