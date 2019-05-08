uBreakiFix can now repair your brand-new Pixel 3A

If you’ve managed to break your Pixel 3A already, just one day after its launch, then you’ll be happy to hear there’s now a Google-backed repair service that’ll fix it. uBreakiFix now offers walk-in repairs for both the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL across its 450 US locations. If you drop your phone off before 3PM, then it promises to have your handset fixed the same day.

Google has yet to offer a repair service of its own for the new phones. A support page on the company’s site doesn’t list Google as a provider of mail-in repairs for the 3A or 3A XL, and the search giant didn’t offer repairs of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL until almost five months after their launch. We’d hope that a brand-new phone wouldn’t break within the first five months of its life, but it would be nice to know if the service is going to be there later when you need it.

uBreakiFix offers both in-warranty and out-of-warranty repairs for the new phones, and it says that it uses genuine OEM parts. If you’re paying for the repair yourself, then the company says you can expect to pay $109 to repair a Pixel 3A’s screen or $119 for a Pixel 3A XL.