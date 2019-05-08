Google’s music apps have reportedly passed 15 million subscribers

Between YouTube Music and Google Play Music, Google has now crossed over 15 million subscribers, according to Bloomberg. The report notes that free / promotional trials are included in that total. Like its two biggest competitors, YouTube Music charges $9.99 per month for a subscription, with a six-person family plan priced at $14.99.

For comparison, Spotify recently passed 100 million paying customers globally, with Apple tallying more than 50 million. In the United States, specifically, Apple Music is said to have overtaken Spotify in subscriber count. Google’s total is well behind both of those larger rivals, but it still shows that the company is managing to put up a fight — and it’s faring better than Pandora, which is hovering just below 7 million subscribers.

Google has made it clear that YouTube Music is the future of its premium music subscription efforts; the company has said it will phase out the older Google Play Music service once YouTube Music replicates all of its functionality and launches in the same territories.

However, the YouTube Music team has dragged its feet at promises to bring over that functionality. Playlists and user uploads from Google Play Music are still nowhere to be found, despite promises that they’d be migrated over. Recently, the app added the ability to play local files on Android, so some progress is being made, but it’s been very slow going.