Avengers: Endgame will stream exclusively on Disney+ on December 11th

Avengers: Endgame will stream exclusively on Disney+, the company’s upcoming streaming service, beginning on December 11th, roughly one month after the service’s launch. Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement as part of the company’s quarterly earnings report this afternoon.

Iger also noted that the company is “very pleased with our Q2 results and thrilled with the record-breaking success of Endgame,” adding that it is currently the second-highest grossing film of all time, following James Cameron’s Avatar. Endgame broke records with its release, pulling in more than $1.2 billion during its opening weekend, which topped Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $517 million worldwide opening weekend.

Disney+ is a main focus for the company, according to previous remarks from Iger. He and a panel of other Disney executives told investors in April that Disney+ will launch on November 12th for $6.99 a month, or $69.99 annually. That’s substantially cheaper than Netflix’s current $10.99 basic subscription plan. Iger said those prices will increase as more content is added to the service.

Although Endgame won’t appear on Disney+ until December 11th, the film will most likely be available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray before then.