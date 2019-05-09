The OnePlus 7 Pro will be exclusive to T-Mobile in the US

T-Mobile has announced that it will be the only US carrier to sell the OnePlus 7 Pro when it’s released on May 17th. This follows T-Mobile’s exclusive on last year’s OnePlus 6T, which was OnePlus’ first partnership with a US carrier.

We won’t know exact pricing details for the OnePlus 7 Pro until OnePlus’ event on May 14th, though it’s rumored to cost above $700. It’s likely to cost less for T-Mobile customers who buy the phone on a payment plan, and it’s possible that the carrier may host a trade-in promotion that’ll make it even more affordable. Last year, T-Mobile gave $300 in billing credits for any OnePlus phone, dating back to the 2014 OnePlus One.

If you’re not a T-Mobile customer, you don’t need to fret about not being able to buy one just yet. It’s likely that OnePlus will also offer it unlocked through its own online store. Like the OnePlus 6T, it may work with Verizon out of the box.

While we wait for May 14th to roll around, there’s a lot to read up on about the OnePlus 7 Pro, some of which is still rumored. One thing we do know is that it’s not waterproof. OnePlus’ latest phone will forgo an IP rating because, according to a tweet from the company, “Water resistant ratings for phones cost you money.” The promotional video that it released was a misfire, with some claiming that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s rumored price is costly enough to warrant waterproofing. On a brighter note, this phone is also said to feature a nearly bezel-free display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. Whether you enjoy gaming on the go or not, a smooth-scrolling display makes for a generally more enjoyable experience.