Jeff Bezos unveils mock-up of Blue Origin’s lunar lander Blue Moon

Today, Jeff Bezos unveiled the design of his spaceflight company’s lunar lander, the Blue Moon, which can take scientific payloads — and eventually humans — to the surface of the Moon. Bezos said that his company, Blue Origin, has been working on the design for the lander for the last three years.

“This is an incredible vehicle, and it’s going to the Moon,” Bezos said after unveiling a mock-up of the Blue Moon lander at the Washington, DC Convention Center. Members of the press and space industry were in attendance to watch the reveal. The event opened with a video from the original Apollo 11 mission, which landed the first astronauts on the surface of the Moon. “If that does not inspire you, you are at the wrong event,” Bezos said.

The Blue Moon lander will be capable of soft landing between 3.6 and 6.5 metric tons of payload on the surface of the Moon. It’s also capable of carrying a large rover on its ceiling, as well as an “ascent stage,” which can take off from the lander and travel away from the surface of the Moon. Bezos also revealed a new engine for the lander that Blue Origin has been developing called the BE-7. He said that the company will conduct its first ignition test this summer.

The Moon is an attractive destination these days. The Trump administration has made it clear that it wants NASA to send humans back to the Moon; in March, Vice President Mike Pence challenged the space agency to land the first woman on the lunar surface by 2024. NASA still has not released a proposed budget and plan for this accelerated lunar return, but the agency is definitely going to need new hardware and vehicles — notably, a lander to take humans to and from the Moon’s surface.

Today’s announcement was a way for Bezos to show off the company’s plans for getting to the Moon within the same time frame that NASA is eyeing. “We can help meet that timeline, but only because we started three years ago,” said Bezos. He did not say, however, when the lander would fly for the first time.

Before today’s event, Blue Origin teased the announcement with a picture of famed explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, a nod to the Shackleton crater on the Moon. Blue Origin has expressed interest in Shackleton crater before. In a white paper from 2017, the company detailed plans to land its future Blue Moon lander at the location, according to The Washington Post. Representatives for the company have testified before Congress about Shackleton crater’s unique advantages. For one, parts of the Shackleton crater are in continuous sunlight, which is an attractive feature for lunar exploration. Spacecraft equipped with solar panels can receive constant rays from the Sun, staying powered for as long as possible. Most other areas of the Moon experience a two-week lunar night, during which the surface is shrouded in darkness and temperatures drop to nearly -300 degrees Fahrenheit. Operating robotic hardware in those conditions is a challenge.

The Shackleton crater is located on the Moon’s south pole, which is potentially home to a very precious space resource: water ice. A NASA instrument in orbit around the Moon recently confirmed that there is ice distributed throughout the lunar south pole, lurking in shadowed craters that never see the Sun and where temperatures never reach higher than -250 degrees Fahrenheit. Water ice is particularly tantalizing to space explorers, especially if it’s found in abundance on the Moon. It could potentially be mined and turned into rocket fuel and drinking water, which could help sustain a human presence on the lunar surface.

