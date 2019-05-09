The first trailer for It: Chapter Two features a creepy return home

The first trailer for It: Chapter Two, the sequel to Andy Muschietti’s critically acclaimed 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s classic horror tale, is a creepy return home to Derry, Maine, 27 years after the events of the first film.

The members of the “Losers’ Club” are all grown up, but upon their return home, they’re horrified to discover that Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) has resurfaced. The first part of the trailer focuses on Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain) who returns to her childhood home, which is now occupied by an adorable elderly woman — or so it appears. The scene is rife with peculiar humor and creepy vibes as the woman transforms into a grotesque creature of sorts.

The last bit of the trailer reunites the Losers’ Club, reintroducing characters like Bill Denbrough (James McAvoy) and Richie Tozier (Bill Hader). Their hometown has changed, but Pennywise’s influence has returned with a vengeance. There’s no shortage of floating red balloons or creepy face paint peeling from people’s faces.

Future trailers will probably focus more on the Losers’ Club and their heroic return home to fight with Pennywise, but this first teaser sets up the skin-crawling ambience that made Muschietti’s It so successful in the first place.

It: Chapter Two will hit theaters on September 6th.