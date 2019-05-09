Google’s I/O developer conference took place this week in Mountain View, California, and The Vergecast crew not only attended, but we also recorded a show in front of a live audience!

Hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn ran through all of the announcements and then brought on Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s head of Android and Chrome, and Stephanie Cuthbertson, the company’s director of Android, to talk about the newest Pixel devices, the new Nest line, mobile messaging, and, of course, the future of Android.