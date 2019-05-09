Ecobee may also have a new premium thermostat on the way

Yesterday, an Ecobee leak may have inadvertently revealed plans for the smart thermostat maker to expand its presence in the home — but it’s still thinking about temperature, too. A new leak shows the company may also have a new flagship thermostat inbound.

Dave Zatz of ZatzNotFunny unearthed the following image of a new room sensor that he says will be bundled with a new, premium thermostat with a glass screen instead of plastic — one likely to be called the Ecobee4+.

And your paycheck? I like you guys - some details in exchange for a ZNF link when you post. :) Incoming ecobee4+ (see FCC) goes glass screen, instead of plastic, bundles new room sensor (see FCC) without awful cutout BUT new magnetic base. Sadly, still no humidity in new sensor. pic.twitter.com/EfKqRCcryB — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) May 9, 2019

While those specific bits of information come from Zatz’s sources — and he says he’s not sure Ecobee4+ is the final name — they’re corroborated by the fact that a revised Ecobee thermostat (Model: ECB402, compared to the Ecobee 4’s ECB401) and a new room sensor (for temperature and occupancy) each recently hit the FCC’s certification database.

Also, we found a mention of that temperature sensor in a remote corner of Home Depot’s website, which further suggests it’s not just some Ecobee prototype, but actually a product likely to go on sale. Zatz says the temperature sensor has a magnetic base, as opposed to the flimsy plastic one today (see our picture of the current sensor at the top of this post).

Zatz also notes the 900MHz radios inside this supposed Ecobee4+ have been revised in a way that might point at it becoming a hub for Ecobee’s leaked contact sensors and any other future smart home gear:

Wyze Sense is also using proprietary 900MHz stuff, which is limiting and likely doesn't daisy chain/mesh communications for greater range and redundancy like Zigbee. — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) May 9, 2019

But don’t look to Ecobee to confirm any of this now.