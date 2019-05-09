Sonos will launch Google Assistant on its smart speakers next week

After months of beta testing, Sonos is nearly ready to roll out Google Assistant to its Sonos One and Sonos Beam smart speakers. In today’s quarterly earnings letter to shareholders, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence confirmed that the company is planning to launch Assistant next week. The functionality will launch in the US initially, “with more markets to come over the next few months,” said Spence.

“This feature will truly elevate the customer experience and marks the first time that consumers will be able to buy a single smart speaker and get to choose which voice assistant they want to use. We think giving consumers choice is always the right decision, and we anticipate this philosophy will be adopted in the industry over time,” he said. Both the One and Sonos Beam ship out of the box with built-in support for Amazon’s Alexa.

Sonos promised to bring Google Assistant to its Sonos One speaker way back when that device was first announced in October 2017, but making it happen has proven to be a time-consuming endeavor. The company missed its 2018 target, but it demonstrated Google Assistant working on its hardware earlier this year at CES. Now, it appears that the Assistant integration is ready for all Sonos customers with one of the two voice-enabled speakers. Sonos also supports AirPlay 2 on its more recent products, allowing users to play music through Siri on their iOS device.