Watch the first Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay trailer in nearly four years

After being announced back in 2015, the remake of Final Fantasy VII seems to be finally getting closer. Sony showed off some rare gameplay footage in a State of Play video earlier today, and it’s promised to say more about the game in June — presumably around the E3 gaming conference.

The one-minute trailer shows off a lot of cinematic shots, but we get a little gameplay as well. It looks relatively similar to the gameplay we saw nearly four years ago — although the interface is more detailed and Cloud’s hair looks better (to me, at least). We also get a very quick look at the remake’s version of Sephiroth. The game still doesn’t have a release date, but in the words of the trailer, “the return draws closer.”

(Here’s the English-language version of the new trailer.)

Final Fantasy VII director Tetsuya Nomura has said that the remake was announced far earlier than he’d have liked, in order to get ahead of rumors about the game. But last year, he was promising that the remake was “actually in development.” In a blog post accompanying the trailer, producer Yoshinori Kitase apologized for the wait. “Finally... The long awaited moment has come. Sorry to keep you all waiting so long!” he wrote.

For reference, the 2015 gameplay trailer is below.