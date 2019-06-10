Watch Dogs Legion launches on March 6th, 2020

Watch Dogs Legion, the third installment in the Watch Dogs open-world action-hacking series, will be released on March 6th, 2020. Ubisoft announced the news during its E3 keynote in Los Angeles, along with a trailer and an 11-minute gameplay video seen below.

As earlier leaks suggested, Watch Dogs Legion is set in a dystopian, hyper-surveilled London in the wake of Brexit. Instead of featuring a single protagonist, it lets players take control of other characters with different skill sets — building on a feature that let you see details about non-player characters in previous games.

Ubisoft promises that each character has “a persistent schedule and backstory,” and you can recruit them to the hacker group DedSec by convincing them to fight “criminals, a corrupt private military corporation, and an oppressive surveillance state amidst a collapsed government.”

The original Watch Dogs, released in 2014, was a cool idea with an extremely flawed execution. The 2016 sequel was a quirkier and more engaging sendup of techie San Francisco, complete with missions that let you do things like hack a thinly veiled caricature of Martin Shkreli.